Housing minister plans to bring report to cabinet in relation to planning corruption in Donegal

Darragh O’Brien, the minister for housing and local government, has told the Dáil he will bring a memo to cabinet this year in relation to the long-delayed report into planning corruption in Donegal.

According to the Business Post, the minister responded to a question from Green Party TD Patrick Costello, who asked when the report would be published.

The report, entitled ‘A Review Into Certain Planning Matters in Respect of Donegal County Council’ was reportedly received by the minister’s department in June 2017 and remains under consideration.

