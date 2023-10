The Justice Minister says efforts must intensify to reach agreement on a new Garda roster.

Rank and file gardaí remain locked in a dispute with Commissioner Drew Harris over the scheduled return of the pre-covid roster on November 6th.

Minister Helen McEntee claims three of the groups representing gardaí are in favour of coming up with a new arrangement, as a way of moving forward.

She’s appealing to the Garda Representative Association to get onboard: