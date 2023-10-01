Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Number of events in Donegal to mark National Breastfeeding Week

Today marks the beginning of this year’s National Breastfeeding Week.

A number of events will be held in Donegal this week in order to mark the occasion.

A representative from the Human Milk Bank in Enniskillen will be attending The Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny this Wednesday from 10.30am to 1p.m and ‘The Big Letterkenny “Latch On” Event will be held tomorrow at Café Trax in Letterkenny Shopping Centre from 10am.

Carrigart GP Dr Sarah Brennan says that supporting mothers who breastfeed is an area of importance in society today:

 

Dr Brennan also says that the recent extension of the Maternity Law providing mothers with breaks in the workplace, in order to express milk or breastfeed their baby, changes the culture surrounding breastfeeding.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group to hold event in Ballybofey tomorrow afternoon

1 October 2023
baby bottle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of events in Donegal to mark National Breastfeeding Week

1 October 2023
flood car park
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Car Park closed this evening

1 October 2023
artic lorry 2
News, Top Stories

New system now in place for transporting goods in Northern Ireland from Britain

1 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group to hold event in Ballybofey tomorrow afternoon

1 October 2023
baby bottle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of events in Donegal to mark National Breastfeeding Week

1 October 2023
flood car park
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Car Park closed this evening

1 October 2023
artic lorry 2
News, Top Stories

New system now in place for transporting goods in Northern Ireland from Britain

1 October 2023
templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister says efforts must intensify to reach agreement on new Garda roster

1 October 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

15 year old boy arrested in Derry after a number of incidents in Strathfoyle

1 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube