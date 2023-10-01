Number of events in Donegal to mark National Breastfeeding Week

Today marks the beginning of this year’s National Breastfeeding Week.

A number of events will be held in Donegal this week in order to mark the occasion.

A representative from the Human Milk Bank in Enniskillen will be attending The Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny this Wednesday from 10.30am to 1p.m and ‘The Big Letterkenny “Latch On” Event will be held tomorrow at Café Trax in Letterkenny Shopping Centre from 10am.

Carrigart GP Dr Sarah Brennan says that supporting mothers who breastfeed is an area of importance in society today:

Dr Brennan also says that the recent extension of the Maternity Law providing mothers with breaks in the workplace, in order to express milk or breastfeed their baby, changes the culture surrounding breastfeeding.