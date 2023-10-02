DL Debate – The Championship 02/10/23

On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by Maria Devenney who was in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday to see Termon once again crowed senior ladies champions.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News and Gary McDaid have a full review of the club championships at the weekend. We’ll look at the big winners and losers and preview next weeks fixtures, with two massive semi finals in the senior championship to be decided.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

