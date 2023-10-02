Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

DL Debate – The Championship 02/10/23

On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by Maria Devenney who was in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday to see Termon once again crowed senior ladies champions.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News and Gary McDaid have a full review of the club championships at the weekend. We’ll look at the big winners and losers and preview next weeks fixtures, with two massive semi finals in the senior championship to be decided.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Top Stories, Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday October 2nd

2 October 2023
Care Champs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Care Champions say families in every county want answers about loved ones’ Covid deaths

2 October 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may cause disruption in Moville

2 October 2023
kirstyshane
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information regarding two missing young people in Derry

2 October 2023
