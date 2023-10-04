Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Discussions needed about e-scooters before legalisation – RSA

The RSA says we need to have discussions around the use of e-scooters before they are legalised for road use later this year.

The Road Traffic and Roads Act, signed back in June, paved the way for the electric vehicles to get the green light for road use by the end of 2023.

The Road Safety Authority is holding it’s annual conference today where experts from around the world will discuss their experiences of regulating e-scooters.

RSA CEO Sam Waide outlines how they machines will be used on our roads:

 

