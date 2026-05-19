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Donaldson trial set to begin next week

A judge says the historical sexual offences trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson’s “on track” to begin next week.

Judge Paul Ramsey’s told Newry Crown Court, he’s hopeful the process of swearing a jury in the case will begin on May 26th.

Proceedings against Mr. Donaldson and his wife Eleanor Donaldson have been delayed twice due to medical issues related to her.

Mr Donaldson – who’s 63 – has pleaded NOT guilty to 18 alleged offences.

Eleanor Donaldson – who’s 59 – also denies charges against her of aiding and abetting.

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