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Six beds set to reopen at Killybegs Community Hospital

Six of 11 closed beds at Killybegs Community Hospital are set to be re-opened during the summer.

This was confirmed by Minister of State for Older People, Keiran O’Donnell in the Seanad today.

He was replying to Donegal Senator Manus Boyle who raised the issue saying it was worrying that only two extra beds have been made available since December.

Senator Boyle noted how crucial this facility is for older people:

Minister O’Donnell gave this update on staffing and beds:

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(Exchange in full)

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