World IBD day, ‘It Takes a Village’

Victoria Spillane Chief Operating Officer with Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland speaks about their new campaign ‘It Takes a Village’ to highlight how we can support the roughly 50,000 people in Ireland who have IBD. Victoria says that for every person with Crohn’s and Colitis they have 10 people around them to support them.

Crohn’s and colitis are conditions where the immune system doesn’t work properly and the body starts attacking itself causing ulcers, swelling and inflammation of the gut. IBD affects far more than just the bowel and can cause painful joints and skin rashes.

A major webinar is also taking place this evening Tuesday May 19 from 7pm till 8.15pm, featuring contributions from Dr Susan Brannick, a clinical psychologist with expertise in IBD, and clinical director with Aware, and Gogglebox Ireland TV critic, Sarah Reilly, who lives with Crohn’s disease.

For more information on how you can support the It Takes a Village campaign, as part of World IBD Day 2026, see www.crohnscolitis.ie/ItTakesAVillage

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