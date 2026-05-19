Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

World IBD day, ‘It Takes a Village’

Victoria Spillane Chief Operating Officer with Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland speaks about their new campaign ‘It Takes a Village’ to highlight how we can support the roughly 50,000 people in Ireland who have IBD. Victoria says that for every person with Crohn’s and Colitis they have 10 people around them to support them.

Crohn’s and colitis are conditions where the immune system doesn’t work properly and the body starts attacking itself causing ulcers, swelling and inflammation of the gut. IBD affects far more than just the bowel and can cause painful joints and skin rashes.

A major webinar is also taking place this evening Tuesday May 19 from 7pm till 8.15pm, featuring contributions from Dr Susan Brannick, a clinical psychologist with expertise in IBD, and clinical director with Aware, and Gogglebox Ireland TV critic, Sarah Reilly, who lives with Crohn’s disease.
For more information on how you can support the It Takes a Village campaign, as part of World IBD Day 2026, see www.crohnscolitis.ie/ItTakesAVillage
Follow on Instagram @crohnscolitisireland #WorldIBDDay2026
#ItTakesAVillage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa (Facebook)
News, Top Stories

Donegal hotel warns of scam texts circulating

19 May 2026
killybegs hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Six beds set to reopen at Killybegs Community Hospital

19 May 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Donaldson trial set to begin next week

19 May 2026
image03022026
News

World IBD day, ‘It Takes a Village’

19 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa (Facebook)
News, Top Stories

Donegal hotel warns of scam texts circulating

19 May 2026
killybegs hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Six beds set to reopen at Killybegs Community Hospital

19 May 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Donaldson trial set to begin next week

19 May 2026
image03022026
News

World IBD day, ‘It Takes a Village’

19 May 2026
garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information regarding weekend fatal collisions

19 May 2026
omagh psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI name man who died in Omagh collision

19 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube