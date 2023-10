The Dail has heard how some parents in Donegal are being forced to give up work to ensure their children make it to school.

It’s as the school transport crisis continues to impact many families.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty urged Education Minister Norma Foley to ensure measures are in place so children can avail of public school transport that they are entitled to.

He says there is a particular issue in the Creeslough area after the withdrawal of a bus service: