Ours to Protect

Double trouble for Killybegs Coast Guard

It was a busy day yesterday for the Killybegs Coast Guard after responding to two call outs.

Shortly after quarter to three the team were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a hiker who had fallen on Pilgrims Path on Slieve League.

First aid was administered and the hiker was taken to an ambulance by stretcher.

Later that night at 11 o’clock the Killybegs team were again tasked, this time to the aid of a fisherman.

He experienced a medical emergency on board a fishing vessel from which they transferred him to an ambulance which was on standby.

