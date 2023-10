The Government is being urged to intervene in a bid to avoid a scheduled strike by health and community workers.

The Section 39, Section 56 and Section 10 organisations such as the Irish Wheelchair Association, Rehab, Family Resource Centres and homeless organisations are to engage in industrial action in a row over funding and recruitment and retention issues.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the strike notice must act as a wake up call for Government.

He says workers need equality: