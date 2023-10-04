Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA says some overcrowded EDs are not meeting minimum care standards

The health watchdog says a number of hospital emergency departments are failing to meet minimum care standards due to overcrowding.

HIQA is appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning to discuss its annual report for 2022.

It has also called for performance issues to be addressed, and for improvements to patient care.

The most recently published inspection report for Letterkenny University Hospital found the ED to be partially compliant with the national standards, with particular concerns about shortages of both consultant and nurses. Management say they are working to resolve those issues. That report can be accessed HERE

HIQA Chief Executive, Angela Fitzgerald, says some EDs are making improvements, but others are falling short……..

