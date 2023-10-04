Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Illegal dumping in Gweedore sparks larger conversation

Another incident of illegal dumping in west Donegal has sparked calls for a public consultation into the waste management programme of Donegal County Council.

Bags of recycling waste were left beside bins that reached full capacity in Gweedore.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig appealed to the public to take their rubbish home if they can not properly dispose of it.

He then said the root of the problem needs to tackled to prevent this down the line.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig has called on Donegal County Council to hold a public consultation to ease the burden on consumers:

