We’re facing into a recession, and inflation is going to continue to impact on people in the months ahead.

That’s the view of the ESRI in its latest quarterly assessment of the Irish economy.

It’s warning the government not to cut taxes on budget day any more than is needed to keep wages in line with price rises.

Research Professor Conor O’Toole says while most people won’t feel the impact of a ‘technical’ recession, inflation will continue to bite into people’s household budgets: