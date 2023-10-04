Letterkenny AC marathon runners select Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association as benefitting charity

The 18 Letterkenny Athletic Club runners who will compete in marathons in Ireland and Germany on Sunday, October 29th, have chosen the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association as their benefitting charity.

Fourteen Letterkenny AC members will take part in the Irish Life Dublin City Marathon, while four are set to race the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon.

Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, who will be at the start line in Frankfurt, said the club is always keen to raise funds for worthy charities through the participation of its members in marathons.

“Down the years, Letterkenny AC has helped raise funds for local families, community groups, voluntary organisations and charities. Raising awareness is another thing we try to help with,” he said.

“Last year, we selected the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association as our benefitting charity and raised €3,245 through the participation of ten of our members in Dublin. People were extremely generous and as a club in the community, we feel it’s important that we do our bit to help those less fortunate and most in need.

“We know a number of people closely connected with Letterkenny AC who are living with Motor Neurone Disease, and this is our way of helping them and the work of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association,” the club chairman added.

According to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, 22 people are currently living with Motor Neurone Disease in Donegal. Latest figures also show that there are 400 people in Ireland living with the condition.

“We’ve set up a GoFundMe page again this year for our cause and I’d like to thank Darren Price for his work in getting all that sorted. All donations will be much appreciated,” the chairman said.

The Letterkenny AC runners who will compete in the Irish Life Dublin City Marathon are Annmarie McGlynn, Paddy Friel, Kevin Ferry, Adrian Callaghan, Stevie Shields, Gary Kearns, Mark McFadden, Derek Campbell, Chris McMenamin, Pat Brady, Odhrán McGowan, Garrett Doherty, Martin O’Donnell and Ciaran O’Donnell, while those travelling to Frankfurt are Ciaran McMonagle, Raymond Birch, Kevin McGee and Eamon O’Boyle.

To make a donation, follow the link below:

https://gofund.me/048df5f5