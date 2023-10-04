Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Planning application lodged for new swimming pool in Buncrana

The Chair of the Buncrana Leisure Centre Committee says the publication this week of a planning application for a new swimming pool development is to be welcomed, and she’s hoping funding will be available and a contractor appointed within a year.

The intention is to seek funding for a new facility under the Repowering Buncrana Project announced for the shorefront last year, a move backed by Donegal County Council.

Rosita McLaughin is hopeful that after years of inactivity, we will see significant progress in 2024………….

