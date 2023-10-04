Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pregabalin seized and man arrested in Derry

A man has been arrested and a quantity of Pregabalin seized in Derry.

A search of a property was carried out in the Creggan area of the city today as part of an investigation into the illegal supply of prescription medication.

Along with a quantity of the class C drug which has been linked to a number of deaths in the North West in recent months two mobile phones and documentation was also seized.

The man in his 40s who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

