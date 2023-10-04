Public meeting to discuss the future of Day Care Serviced in Carndonagh

A member of the Committee for the Restoration of Carndonagh Day Care Services has challenged the HSE’s assertion that the service cannot be restored because issues identified during an audit are beyond mitigation.

The committee will host a public meeting to discuss the issue in the Colgan Hall on Friday night at 7.30.

Carndonagh has been without day services since the Covid 19 pandemic, with the HSE saying an audit had identified substantial deficiencies, which mean an alternative location is the likely solution.

However, Tony Doherty, an engineer by profession, told today’s Nine til Noon Show he believes there are solutions, and he wants the HSE and the community to engage in real dialogue……