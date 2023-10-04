Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting to discuss the future of Day Care Serviced in Carndonagh

A member of the Committee for the Restoration of Carndonagh Day Care Services has challenged the HSE’s assertion that the service cannot be restored because issues identified during an audit are beyond mitigation.

The committee will host a public meeting  to discuss the issue in the Colgan Hall on Friday night at 7.30.

Carndonagh has been without day services since the Covid 19 pandemic, with the HSE saying an audit had identified substantial deficiencies, which mean an alternative location is the likely solution.

However, Tony Doherty, an engineer by profession,  told today’s Nine til Noon Show he believes there are solutions, and he wants the HSE and the community to engage in real dialogue……

 

 

slurry
News, Top Stories

Extension to slurry spreading season announced

4 October 2023
Playback

Ours to Protect – ESG with Eddie Bradley – 03/10/2023

4 October 2023
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 October 2023
hiqa
News, Audio, Top Stories

HIQA says some overcrowded EDs are not meeting minimum care standards

4 October 2023
