Renewed calls for minor injuries clinic in Donegal

There’s renewed calls for a minor injuries clinic to be established in Donegal.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle who is a member of the Regional Health Forum says the inordinate amount of time people are being forced to wait at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital more than warrants the delivery of such a facility.

A Saolta spokesperson says there are no discussions to establish a minor injuries clinic at this time.

Councillor McMonagle says if a minor injuries clinic is not on the agenda now then primary care centres must be utilised:

