‘Time to Strengthen the Regional Impact of Greater North-West’ conference takes place tomorrow

A conference examining the socioeconomic, infrastructure and investment policies that are needed to address the regional inequalities and imbalance in the North-West takes place this week.

The ‘Time to Strengthen the Regional Impact of Greater North-West’ will get underway tomorrow at Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry.

As well as examining the socioeconomic, infrastructure and investment policies needed to address the regional inequalities and imbalance in the North-West, tomorrow’s conference will also explore possibilities for cross-border planning and coordination to enable the region to fulfil its potential and not remain an outlier in terms of economic performance in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Speakers include; Professor Des McNulty, Deputy Director Policy Scotland, John Daly, Economist for the Northern and Western Region, Professor Gerry McKenna, Chair North-South Standing Committee, RIA as well as Mark Durkan and MP Colum Eastwood.

The conference hosted by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in conjunction with the Royal Irish Academy, will take place tomorrow between 10am and 4pm in Ulster University Magee.

