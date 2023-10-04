WDC briefs Oireachtas committee on its role

An Oireachtas Committee has been told the Western Development Commission has led to tens of millions of euro in investment across the West and North West over the past 26 years.

During a Rural Development committee discussion on grants and bridging finance for community groups, WDC Chief Executive Allan Mulrooney outlined the history of the commission and the role it has played in supporting community groups, start ups and infrastructure development.

He told the committee that the Western Development Commission is playing a key role in the government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ programme, particularly in terms of trying to achieve balanced regional development……..