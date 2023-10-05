Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

The Score – 05/10/23

This week on The Score – Former Finn Harps Captain and Goalkeeper Gavin Cullen takes a look at the League of Ireland clashes for Finn Harps at Treaty United and Derry City at Drogheda United.

In our club corner this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the Swilly Rovers and Greencastle clubs.

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley speaks ahead of the first pro boxing event in Donegal in 13 years, “Rumble in the Hills”.

It’s another big weekend of Gaelic Games action. Brendan Kilcoyne looks at the Donegal semi-finals, and Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life looks at the Derry senior quarter-finals..

Part 1

Part 2

Top Stories

Car Seized Buncrana
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Buncrana after driver overtook unmarked Garda car

5 October 2023
School
News

Donegal schools to benefit from funding to strengthen Irish language in schools

5 October 2023
Michaela McArevey
News, Top Stories

Three to be prosecuted over singing of offensive song about murder of Michaela McAreavey

5 October 2023
Majella McFadden
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

5 October 2023
