The Score – 05/10/23

This week on The Score – Former Finn Harps Captain and Goalkeeper Gavin Cullen takes a look at the League of Ireland clashes for Finn Harps at Treaty United and Derry City at Drogheda United.

In our club corner this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the Swilly Rovers and Greencastle clubs.

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley speaks ahead of the first pro boxing event in Donegal in 13 years, “Rumble in the Hills”.

It’s another big weekend of Gaelic Games action. Brendan Kilcoyne looks at the Donegal semi-finals, and Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life looks at the Derry senior quarter-finals..

