Derry championship wrap – Sunday, 8th October

 

Derry Senior Championship semi-final spots have been confirmed after Slughtneil GAC 1-10 to 1-08 victory over Ballagahy, meanwhile in today’s other game, Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa had a one point win over Ballinascreen, 0-11 to 0-10 was how it ended up.

The draw took place after today’s match’s in Owenbeg, here’s Michael McMullan with a full report of those games above and info on the semi-final ties…

Derry Senior Football Championship semi-final draw:

Glen v Slughtneil

Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa v Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge

 

CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water outage alert for Letterkenny

8 October 2023
Cathairlaoith Colr. Liam Blaney with some of the attendees at the launch of the PEACE Plus project at Donegal Council Council. (NW Newspix)
News, Top Stories

Final stage of Peaceplus Action Plan will be held in Letterkenny this week

8 October 2023
Irish Coastguard
News, Top Stories

Man rescued by coastguard from Lough Salt this afternoon

8 October 2023
martin kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sligo TD Martin Kenny urges road users to abide by road safety measures and recommends a multi-agency approach

8 October 2023
