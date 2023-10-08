Derry championship wrap – Sunday, 8th October

Derry Senior Championship semi-final spots have been confirmed after Slughtneil GAC 1-10 to 1-08 victory over Ballagahy, meanwhile in today’s other game, Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa had a one point win over Ballinascreen, 0-11 to 0-10 was how it ended up.

The draw took place after today’s match’s in Owenbeg, here’s Michael McMullan with a full report of those games above and info on the semi-final ties…

Derry Senior Football Championship semi-final draw:

Glen v Slughtneil

Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa v Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge