Donegal Junior League Results 08/10/23

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 1 v 3 Kildrum Tigers
Gweedore Celtic 3 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Milford United 1 v 3 Keadue Rovers
St. Catherines 1 v 2 Fanad United
Swilly Rovers 1 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cappry Rovers 4 v 0 Convoy Arsenal
Cranford United 2 v 2 Letterbarrow Celtic
Glenea United 0 v 3 Donegal Town
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 0 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.
Deele Harps 1 v 1 Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic 1 v 2 Ballybofey United
Raphoe Town 7 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic