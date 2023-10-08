Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Senior Cross County Championships round-up

 

Sean McGinley

The Donegal Senior Cross County Championships took place today, hosted at Mullaghderg by Rosses AC.

Sean McGinley of Finn Valley AC is the men’s senior cross country champion, pulling away from last year’s champion Donal Farren of Letterkenny AC in an excellent last lap to take victory. Finn Valley AC men’s went on to regain the team title.

Nakita Burke (Letterkenny AC) won the women’s senior cross country title, and Finn Valley AC went on to win the senior women’s team title, led by Teresa Doherty.

With a full round-up of today’s event and more, here’s our athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle…

 

