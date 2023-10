Naomh Conaill are into a record seventh straight Donegal Senior Football Championship final as they got better of St Eunan’s in MacCumahill Park on Sunday evening.

It ended Naomh Conaill’s 0-11, St. Eunan’s 0-09.

Goath Dobair will meet them in the final.

After the match manager of the Blue and White, Martin Regan said, “It went down to the wire”…