Cathal McLaughlin

Donegal boxers were back in action at the National Senior Championships, competing at the quarter-final stage in Dublin.

Cathal McLaughlin (Raphoe) won his fight against Peter Convery (St Johns Derry) 4-1, in the 75kg class. (67kg) Cahir Gormley (Illies GG) defeated Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) 4-0.

Alex McAteer (63.5kg ) (Ballyshannon) lost 4-0 to Darren O’Connor (Olympic C), while Danny McHugh (80kg) (Two Castles) was beaten 5-0 by Conor McKernan (Castleblaney).