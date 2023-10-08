Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle this afternoon, Sunday, 8th October 2023 in County Donegal.

The collision occurred on the R262 near Glenties shortly before 4pm. The motorcyclist, a male in his late 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place on the R262 between Kilraine and Frosses. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and a report will be sent to the local Coroner.

Gardaí in Glenties are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

8 October 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water outage alert for Letterkenny

8 October 2023
Cathairlaoith Colr. Liam Blaney with some of the attendees at the launch of the PEACE Plus project at Donegal Council Council. (NW Newspix)
News, Top Stories

Final stage of Peaceplus Action Plan will be held in Letterkenny this week

8 October 2023
Irish Coastguard
News, Top Stories

Man rescued by coastguard from Lough Salt this afternoon

8 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

8 October 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water outage alert for Letterkenny

8 October 2023
Cathairlaoith Colr. Liam Blaney with some of the attendees at the launch of the PEACE Plus project at Donegal Council Council. (NW Newspix)
News, Top Stories

Final stage of Peaceplus Action Plan will be held in Letterkenny this week

8 October 2023
Irish Coastguard
News, Top Stories

Man rescued by coastguard from Lough Salt this afternoon

8 October 2023
martin kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sligo TD Martin Kenny urges road users to abide by road safety measures and recommends a multi-agency approach

8 October 2023
Focus Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suggested social welfare €2 increase deemed not enough for people facing homelessness

8 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube