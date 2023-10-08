Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle this afternoon, Sunday, 8th October 2023 in County Donegal.

The collision occurred on the R262 near Glenties shortly before 4pm. The motorcyclist, a male in his late 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place on the R262 between Kilraine and Frosses. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and a report will be sent to the local Coroner.

Gardaí in Glenties are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.