Naomh Conaill are back in another Donegal Senior Football Championship final, a record seventh in a row, after defeating St Eunan’s in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday evening.

Full-time Naomh Conaill 0-11 St. Eunan’s 0-09.

They will meet Gaoth Dobhair in the final.

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh just after the final whistle…