Property marking event in Letterkenny today

Gardaí from the Community Policing Unit in Letterkenny are holding a property marking event today at Drumoghill Football pitch between 10am and 2pm.
Gardaí have asked for people to ensure that they have their correct eircodes with them.
Gardaí from the Community Policing Unit in Letterkenny are holding a property marking event today at Drumoghill Football pitch between 10am and 2pm.
Gardaí have asked for people to ensure that they have their correct eircodes with them.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland