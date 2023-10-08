Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Three lives claimed on Irish roads last night

Two young men have died in separate crashes overnight.

One was hit by a car in Kerry, while another died when the car he was driving crashed in County Roscommon.

Ellen Butler has more:

A male pedestrian in his 40s has also been killed in a separate road accident in Louth.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 this morning at Junction 16 southbound on the M1 motorway at Dundalk.

The male driver, aged in his early 50s, and his three passengers, received treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

