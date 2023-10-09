Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC being asked to prioritise Bonagee Link with TII as Ten-T projects progress

Donegal County Council is being asked to prioritise the Bonagee Link in discussions with Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the implementation of the Ten-T project, which includes roads from Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, Manorcunningham to Lifford, and Lifford to the border linking with the A5 in Strabane.

Cllr Michael McBride will tell a meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District tomorrow that traffic in Letterkenny is now so bad, he believes the second bridge over the Swilly is the only solution to what’s now becoming regular serious congestion.

Cllr McBride says the implementation of new lights at the Polestar Roundabout next week will not be enough…….

