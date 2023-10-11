Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

9,169 people on the Live Register in Donegal

There’s been a 1.5% year on year increase in the numbers on the Live Register in Donegal.

There were 9,169 people signing on at the end of last month,137 more than at the end of September 2022.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Donegal Town, with 526 signing on last month, down 12% on the September 2022 figure.

There were 1,082 people on the register in Ballybofey, down 9% on the previous year, while Buncrana recorded a 4% drop with 1,633 people signing on there.

The largest year on year increase was recorded in Ballyshannon, with 1,118 on the register, up 17%.

There were 1,149 signing on in Dungloe, up 8% and 610 in Killybegs, up 5%.

Both Dunfanaghy and Letterkenny recorded increases of 3%, with live register figures of 522 and 2,529 respectively.

 

 

                                                                                                      SEPTEMBER 2023

 

                                                                                                        SEPTEMBER 2022

