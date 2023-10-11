Budget 2024 – Government has failed to address regional imbalance – Harkin

The Dail has been told that the budget has failed to address the imbalance between the West and North West and the rest of the country

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin said she was beyond disappointed at the budget, pointing out that the Northern and Western Regional Assembly had made a comprehensive pre-budget submission, calling for meaningful investment in the region. This, she said, has not happened.

In the area of health, she said there was nothing in the budget to address the concerns of many in the region.

Deputy Harkin also hit out at the use of one off measures, rather than ongoing programmes that can make a lasting change…..