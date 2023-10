Deputy Thomas Pringle told the budget debate that the failure to support renters was a damning indictment of a government whose priorities were laid bare in this budget.

He said given the high number of renters in Donegal, the issue is not supply, it’s how properties are being used, and that’s where the government got it so wrong in terms of the incentives it is proposing.

Deputy Pringle began by commenting on the extent to which the budget had been leaked to the media before it was delivered……