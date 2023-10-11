Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Council urged to bring in external OTs to address Adaptation Grant backlog

Donegal County Council is being urged to bring in some Occupational Therapists from outside of the HSE to address a delay in the processing of Housing Adaptation Grant Applications that are being delayed because there aren’t enough OTs to assess the homes and provide reports.

The motion was moved at Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cllr Donal Coyle, who said some applications are being delayed for several months.

Officials told him the HSE has hired more Occupational Therapists, and is pledging to use them to address the backlog.

Cllr Coyle is welcoming that commitment, but says while he values the relationship with the HSE, it would help if the council did bring in some external OTs on a temporary basis…….

