Donegal Gardaí urge public to not report crimes via Facebook

The An Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page has made an appeal on social media to the public to refrain from reporting crimes via private messenger.
In the post they say the page is not monitored 24/7.
In the case of an emergency, 999 or 112 should be contacted.
They also shared the numbers for the individual local garda stations.
• Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.
• Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.
• Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.
• Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530.