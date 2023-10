Donegal County Council meets in special session today to discuss housing.

It follows a three hour discussion on the issue at the September monthly meeting.

Meanwhile, after eviction notices were served on 19 households in Ballymacool in Letterkenny, to council is being urged to look into the possibility of buying the houses with the tenants in situ.

The proposal is coming from Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who says the owners are open to the idea.

He believes there is an opportunity for negotiation……