PSNI crack down on social media drug dealing

The PSNI is sending texts to almost 2,000 found on social media messaging groups where drugs are being offered for sale.
They’ve been obtained from mobiles seized in Greater Belfast – as part of a major anti-drugs investigation called Operation Deal-breaker.
Police say their focusing on catching dealers – and that other people in the groups will be signposted to support.
Detective Superintendent Emma Neill says a number of people have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation: