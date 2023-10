Donegal County Council are warning drivers of a temporary road closure affecting the L1061, Malin Head to Glengad Road

The road will close at Urbalreagh from the junction at Black Mountain Road to the junction at Drenagh Road from 8am to 6pm today, tomorrow and Friday.

Road users are recommended to travel via Black Mountain Road, Tully Road, Drenagh Road to the Malin Head to Glengad Road.