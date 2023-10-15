Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
100% Redress Party to hold series of information evening in Donegal

The 100% Redress Party is to hold a series of information evenings in Donegal after being registered by the Electoral Commission.

The party was established by homeowners in Donegal affected by defective concrete blocks.

Information events are being held in the Station House in Letterkenny on the 6th November, The Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey on the 7th November, the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh on the 8th of November and at Buncrana Youth and Community Development on 9th of November.

All meetings will begin at 7.30pm.

PRO of the party, Ali Farren says the meetings are a way of introducing themselves in order to organise memberships and get more people involved….

