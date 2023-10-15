Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Autumn Open Cross Country round-up

Oisín Ó Gailín

 

A great day for Donegal athletes, as Finn Valley AC’s Oisín Ó Gailín won the Homecoming 5k, held at 5,000ft elevation at Colorado State University overnight. Oisín took victory in a time of 14:21.

John McElhill (Finn Valley AC) clocked a new marathon personal best this morning, going 2:34:31 in the Amsterdam Marathon.

The Autumn Open Cross Country at Abbotstown was a big event taking place today for Donegal athletes. For more on that, here’s our athletic correspondent, Patsy McGonagle.

