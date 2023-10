Cockhill Celtic are into the next round of the FAI Junior Cup after defeating Bonagee United 4-0 at Dry Arch Park on Sunday afternoon.

Celtic led 3-0 at the break, thanks in part to a brace from Jay Bradley and a goal from Grabhan Friel.

In the second half, Luke Rudden scored the only goal to seal the victory for his side.

Here’s Chris Ashmore with the full-time report…