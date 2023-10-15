Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Death of two motorcyclists in separate road traffic accidents

Two motorcyclists have died in separate road traffic accidents in Kerry and Roscommon.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to both collisions.

A man in his 40s has died following a collision with a van in Moyvane near Listowel in Kerry at about 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

The driver of the van – a man in his 70s – was taken to University Hospital Kerry for non-life threatening injuries.

Separately, a man in his 30s has died after colliding with a car on the R357 between Ballinasloe and Shannonbridge at around 5:15 yesterday evening.

The man was taken to hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead.

Both roads remain closed as forensic investigators carry out technical examinations.

Gardaí in Listowel and Roscommon are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and may have dash-cam footage, to contact them.

