Donegal Gaeltacht employment opportunities highlighted at business event – 60 jobs available

60 jobs are available in the Donegal Gaeltacht according to a recent business seminar which was held in County Mayo.

Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO, Tomás Ó Síocháin, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney T.D. and Minister for State Dara Calleary T.D., discussed the valuable employment opportunities currently available in the Gaeltacht at a recent business seminar in Ballina, Co. Mayo, including 60 jobs in companies in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

The event was held at Building Better Business, an information seminar held by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment in the Ballina Arts Centre in Mayo, one of a series of events being hosted by the Department across the country, to help businesses navigate the green journey and boost your business performance through digital transformation.

Among the representatives of Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies attending the event was Siobhán Ní Chofaigh, from the technology company Mint-Tek, who shared her own experience with the twin transition of green and digital.

Two successful Mayo Gaeltacht companies currently engaged i recruitment campaigns were also in attendance: Aran Woolen Mills, a textile company based in Béal an Mhuirthead and Coláiste UISCE, an innovative Irish language college, which combines language learning and water sports.

As part of the event, Tomás Ó Síocháin, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, had the opportunity to give an insight into the wide range of high-quality employment opportunities available in Gaeltacht companies. He stated:

“It is very important to us that we create an awareness both in the Gaeltacht and outside the Gaeltacht of the great employment opportunities now available in the Gaeltacht regions, in a wide range of sectors. There are currently over 250 jobs available in Gaeltacht companies, including opportunities in engineering, technology, home care, business services, the language industry and many others.

We want the Gaeltacht community, people who might be considering a move to the Gaeltacht or people who have left the Gaeltacht and wish to return, to know that these opportunities exist. These successful Gaeltacht companies are growing and looking to expand their workforce. Gaeltacht areas offer wonderful employment opportunities and a great standard of living – we think it is important that people know this.”

Simon Coveney T. D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment stated: “I am delighted to be here in Ballina for our seventh Building Better Business event. The role of Údarás na Gaeltachta is particularly significant here in the West and that role is becoming even more important as our work habits continue to change and because remote working is increasingly an option for businesses and their employees. The range of jobs available in Gaeltacht companies reflects this change and it is a very welcome and positive development for the West of Ireland.”

Dara Calleary T.D., Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation commented:

“It is fantastic to be here at Building Better Business in Ballina, which is particularly significant for me as a public representative from the region. Údarás na Gaeltachta has made a vital contribution in highlighting the Gaeltacht’s rich heritage and the promotion of enterprising initiatives in the West of Ireland. Building Better Business is about assisting businesses on their green and digital journey, helping businesses be future focused. I am delighted Údarás na Gaeltachta is here to be part of it.”