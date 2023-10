After a stunning comeback from seven points down at half time against Ardara, Dungloe came back to win the Donegal LGFA MFC Division 1 title in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday afternoon.

Full time, Dungloe 2-08 Ardara 2-07.

Before that final, Naomh Columba defeated Buncrana to lift the LGFA MFC Division 2 trophy.

Final score, Naomh Columba 1-12 Buncranna 2-06