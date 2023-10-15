Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí in Donegal issue public reminder of illegal use of fireworks

Donegal Gardaí have issued a reminder of the illegal use of fireworks coming up to Halloween.

The illegal use of fireworks can cause great distress to older people, pets and families.

Gardaí are appealing to parents in Donegal to ensure that they know where their kids are and to conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks.

They advise that parents talk to their children about the dangers associated with the use of these materials as many people can sustain horrific burn related injuries at this time of year.

