Government warned to reign in spending after giveaway Budget last week

The government is being warned to reign in its spending after what’s been described as a ‘giveaway’ Budget last week.

The 14 billion euro package – which included a host of cost of living supports and tax cuts – breached the government’s own rule of not increasing spending by 5 per cent.

It has led to renewed criticism from Irish Fiscal Advisory Council and the ESRI, according to the Sunday Times.

They’re concerned it sets a poor precedent for future governments – but economist Austin Hughes disagrees:

