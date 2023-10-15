Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Inishowen Football League Results 15/10/2023

 

FAI Junior Cup 

Greencastle FC 4 Castelfin Celtic 2
Donegal Town 1 Aileach FC 3
Buncrana Hearts 1 Illies Celtic 0
Bonagee United 0 Cockhill Celtic 4
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Moville Celtic 0 Carn FC 3
Glengad United 0 Clonmany Shamrocks 6

Strand Hotel First Division

QPS 6 Greencastle Youth 2
Culdaff FC 5 Rashenny FC 2
Aileach Res 0 Dunree United 1
Clonmany Res 1 Redcastle United 10
Carn Res 2 Buncrana Res 1

Inishowen Eng Division Two

QPS Youth 2 Cockhill Res 6
Dunree Res 0 Sea Rovers 3
Rashenny RES 2 Culdaff Res 3
Rashenny ROVERS 1 Redcastle Res 6
Moville Res 4 Glengad Res 0
Cockhill COLTS 1 Gleneely Colts 2
Aileach Youth 2 Illies Res 4

Top Stories

Branda Gaeltacht na hEireann
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gaeltacht employment opportunities highlighted at business event – 60 jobs available

15 October 2023
Medical document
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Health Minister to address Dáil about healthcare funding crisis

15 October 2023
Joseph Colhoun
News, Top Stories

Police increasingly concerned for missing person in Derry

15 October 2023
injuries f
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal issue public reminder of illegal use of fireworks

15 October 2023
Advertisement

Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Vehicle seized by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit this afternoon

15 October 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government warned to reign in spending after giveaway Budget last week

15 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

