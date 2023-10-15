Inishowen Football League Results 15/10/2023

FAI Junior Cup
Greencastle FC 4 Castelfin Celtic 2
Donegal Town 1 Aileach FC 3
Buncrana Hearts 1 Illies Celtic 0
Bonagee United 0 Cockhill Celtic 4
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Moville Celtic 0 Carn FC 3
Glengad United 0 Clonmany Shamrocks 6
Strand Hotel First Division
QPS 6 Greencastle Youth 2
Culdaff FC 5 Rashenny FC 2
Aileach Res 0 Dunree United 1
Clonmany Res 1 Redcastle United 10
Carn Res 2 Buncrana Res 1
Inishowen Eng Division Two
QPS Youth 2 Cockhill Res 6
Dunree Res 0 Sea Rovers 3
Rashenny RES 2 Culdaff Res 3
Rashenny ROVERS 1 Redcastle Res 6
Moville Res 4 Glengad Res 0
Cockhill COLTS 1 Gleneely Colts 2
Aileach Youth 2 Illies Res 4