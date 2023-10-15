Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Mica Action Group to host information evening tomorrow in Buncrana

Mica Action Group will host an information evening tomorrow at 6pm at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

All homeowners impacted by the Defective Concrete Block Scheme are welcome regardless of membership statues with the group.

Sean McCabe from the Redress Banking & Finance Group will speak at the event updating attendees on the current financial situation.

This will be the final information evening of the series where concerns will be discussed regarding science, finance, exclusions and support for impacted homeowners.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government warned to reign in spending after giveaway Budget last week

15 October 2023
Cocaine
News, Top Stories

Ireland ranked highest for cocaine usage in Europe

15 October 2023
Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group to host information evening tomorrow in Buncrana

15 October 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Online Adult Support Group meeting for International Stuttering Awareness Day

15 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government warned to reign in spending after giveaway Budget last week

15 October 2023
Cocaine
News, Top Stories

Ireland ranked highest for cocaine usage in Europe

15 October 2023
Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group to host information evening tomorrow in Buncrana

15 October 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Online Adult Support Group meeting for International Stuttering Awareness Day

15 October 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTÉ to face €21 million drop in TV licence revenue by end of this year

15 October 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Death of two motorcyclists in separate road traffic accidents

15 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube