Mica Action Group to host information evening tomorrow in Buncrana

Mica Action Group will host an information evening tomorrow at 6pm at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

All homeowners impacted by the Defective Concrete Block Scheme are welcome regardless of membership statues with the group.

Sean McCabe from the Redress Banking & Finance Group will speak at the event updating attendees on the current financial situation.

This will be the final information evening of the series where concerns will be discussed regarding science, finance, exclusions and support for impacted homeowners.